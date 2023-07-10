Live
- Rashmika ‘craves’ Korean fried chicken; tripping on ‘Obsessed’
- Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare trailer looks promising
- ‘Tumhein Kitna Pyaar Karte’ video follows ‘Bawaal’ trailer launch in Dubai
- ‘Ghoomer’ to open 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
- Nora Fatehi: To be a judge on ‘Hip-Hop India’ is pure excitement
- After more than a decade, Adnan Sami to perform live in Nairobi on July 14
- KU makes it to NAAC A+ Grade
- Hyderabad Customs seize gold valued at Rs 1.17 crore, 62,400 smuggled cigarettes
- Modi may rejig Cabinet on Wednesday
- The largest exhibition of Arab Art in London
It's Padayatra time for TBJP Kishan Reddy to launch padayatra in August
Highlights
Telangana BJP is getting into poll mode and has planned to take up simultaneous padayatras from August.
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP is getting into poll mode and has planned to take up simultaneous padayatras from August.
According to information available, the BJP state president G Kishan Reddy’s Padayatra will cover Adilababd, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar in the first phase.
On the same day the campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender will start his padayatra from Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. He will cover Karimnagar, Medak and Warangal.
The former BJP state president Bandi Sanjay will also take up padayatra simultaneously from Bhadradri temple. It is learnt that the party high command had given its green signal for these padayatra’s.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS