It's Padayatra time for TBJP Kishan Reddy to launch padayatra in August

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP is getting into poll mode and has planned to take up simultaneous padayatras from August.



According to information available, the BJP state president G Kishan Reddy’s Padayatra will cover Adilababd, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar in the first phase.



On the same day the campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender will start his padayatra from Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. He will cover Karimnagar, Medak and Warangal.

The former BJP state president Bandi Sanjay will also take up padayatra simultaneously from Bhadradri temple. It is learnt that the party high command had given its green signal for these padayatra’s.