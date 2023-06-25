Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: BRS eyes on Goshamahal, bastion of BJP since 2014

Hyderabad: Many contenders emerge in Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for a seat in the Goshamahal Constituency as the ruling party aims to snatch this seat by defeating the BJP, which has turned this segment into a bastion winning it most of the times.

Goshamahal Assembly constituency falls under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment with 2.60 lakh voters. Often called a mini India constituency, it is dominated by the North Indians and the fight has always been between Congress and BJP. However, during the previous election in 2018, the BRS gave a tough fight to the incumbent Raja Singh, who has won from here for two terms 2014 and 2018. This was earlier called Maharajgunj and after delimitation, it was made as Goshamahal. The areas like Afzalgunj, Dhoolpet, Ramkote, Sultan Bazar, Fateh Maidan, Nampally Station, Basheerbagh are some important land marks in the constituency.

From the year 1999 to 2004, Prem Singh Rathod was the MLA from Maharajgunj. For the next two terms in 2004 to 2009 and from 2009 to 2014, Mukesh Goud of Congress was the MLA in Goshamahal. He was also the minister in YS Rajashekar Reddy cabinet. In the year 2014, Raja Singh defeated Mukesh Goud to win Goshamahal and went on to repeat the victory in 2018 and it was the only seat out of 119 seats which BJP had won.

The major issues in the constituency are roads, drinking water, sewage pipelines etc. Besides these the rehabilitation of Gudumba makers has been pending since years. The BJP MLA often alleges that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised to visit the constituency during his first term but failed to live up to his promise. He also alleged that the government was not implementing the development works in his constituency.

The BRS leadership is keen to snatch this seat this time as the party is looking to find a suitable match to Raja Singh as there are almost half a dozen candidates from BRS expecting a ticket. The party has appointed Nandkishore Vyas (Bilal) as the incharge from Goshamahal. Nandu Bilal has done social work in the constituency distributing food and other ration to the needy during the Covidpandemic and he has a good support base from the North Indian voters. He had contested unsuccessfully as an Independent candidate during 2014 elections.





Prem Singh Rathod is another strong contender who was earlier MLA from this segment (Maharajgunj). He has been serving the people in the constituency through his Vishwa Jatruti Mission and supplied free oximeters during Corona. He had unsuccessfully contested from Goshamahal during the 2018 elections. He has been organising meetings and protest programs on the call given by the party leadership during all these years.

Gaddam Srinivas, who has once worked as Library Chairman is also trying his luck. He has been helping people as part of Gaddam Gangadhar Yadav foundation, providing school uniforms books and also providing free education to few people. He has been vocal against the BJP MLA with his flexi war in the constituency. He had challenged the BJP MLA to show development work and he would give a reward of Rs 11 lakh to him.