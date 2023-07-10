Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: Fierce competition among all major parties in Uppal

♦ In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJP candidate NVSS Prabhakar won the seat, while in 2018, BRS Bethi Subhas Reddy emerged victorious



♦ The BJP is actively working to win the seat from BRS, while BRS and INC are also competing strongly

♦ Aspirants from various parties, including former Hyderabad Mayor BonthuRammohan, are vying for the seat in the upcoming elections

Hyderabad: The Uppal Assembly constituency is situated in the eastern part of Hyderabad city falling under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Rangareddy district. Bethi Subhas Reddy is the sitting MLA and won the seat by defeating INC and BJP candidates with a majority of votes. In the upcoming elections, this constituency is expected to experience fierce competition between BRS, BJP, and Congress, as they compete for the seat.

The constituency has over 4.5 lakh voters and presently comprises neighborhood areas such as Uppal, Kapra, ECIL and A S Rao Nagar. During the previous election in 2018 Bethi Subhas Reddy, BRS won by 48,168 votes. Whereas in 2014 BJP’s NVSS Prabhakar defeated BRS Bethi Subhas Reddy by a margin of 14,000 votes.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJP candidate NVSS Prabhakar won the seat with 82,395 votes (36.8 percent), BRS Bethi Subhas Reddy stood second with 68,226 votes (30.4 percent) and INC Manda Venkat Mudiraj got 34,331 votes (15.3 percent). While in 2018, BRS BethiSubhas Reddy won the seat with 1,17,442 votes at 51.53 percent, TDP TullaVeerender Goud stood second with 69,274 votes with 30.40 percent votes and BJP NVSS Prabhakar got 26,798 votes with 11.19 percent.









As per political analysts, the BJP is eyeing a seat in this constituency and leaving no stone unturned to wrest it from the BRS. The BJP is actively engaging in extensive groundwork within the constituency. BJP’s NVSS Prabhakar of BJP won the seat in the 2014 Telangana Assembly election and the leader holds a strong place in the constituency as he was an active member of BJP for decades. Even BRS is leaving no stone to retrain the seat and INC is also in the race.



In upcoming elections, along with the sitting MLA, a few aspirants including former Hyderabad Mayor BonthuRammohan, BRS leader Bandari Laxma Reddy and T Srinivas aspire to contest this election from BRS ticket. There are at least two aspirants from the INC ticket who will be contesting in Uppal assembly constituency R Laxma Reddy, Parmeshwar Reddy While, BJP’s NVSS Prabhakar of Bharatiya Janata Party will be contesting this election.

A reality check by The Hans India indicated that development that includes proper drainage pipeline connectivity, and foot-over bridge has only taken place in Uppal and rest areas have been neglected.