JAC to intensify stir against CAA, NRC

Hyderabad: After the massive 'Million March' organised against CAA-NRC, the JAC is gearing up for a massive protest to ensure the citizens to boycott the process.



Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, the convener of TS & AP JAC, said that the they would adopt a different strategy to put pressure on the state government by organising various campaigns, which include door-to-door awareness and collection of signatures against CAA, NRC among the citizens to boycott the law. He said that a massive protest 'Save Constitution' would be organised by the JAC comprising 40 organisations in Telangana State on January 25.

Malik said that JAC had also invited the State Chief Minister to lead the protests programme of 'Million March' as other Chief Minster like West Bengal lead the protest, but there was no reply from the Chief Minister. "As the CM promised not to implement these Acts in the State, he has to discuss with his cabinet, media and pass resolution in the Assembly. In case the state government started implementing, the JAC has a different strategy and ensure that everyone boycotts the process," he added.

As the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) declared that United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) is organizing a protest march and a meeting at Shastripuram on Friday January 10. "The JAC is formed for the cause. Any party or organisation is opposing the controversial acts, the JAC is with them. If UMAC invites us for the protest, JAC will attend the programe," said the JAC convener.

Criticising the city police for booking false cases against the JAC convener and volunteers at 18 police stations, Malik said that the march had completed the mission, by singing national anthem and protesters left the venue before end of the time. The 'Million March' was peaceful even after the lakhs of people gathered and no unwanted incident took place, he said questioning why the city police booked 25 cases against the protesters.

The JAC strongly condemning these cases and State Chief Minister and Home Minister should take back these false cases as there was no single incident reported in this historic 'Million March'," said Mushtaq Malik. Malik said that recently State BJP took out a rally and organised a public meeting in favour of CAA & NRC and earlier the RSS whose members openly marched with lathies in Saroornagar area, but the city police did not book a single case. He said, "Booking of cases by city police will not stop the JAC.

The JAC will fight till these controversial acts will be rolled back," added Mushtaq Malik. He thanked the Hyderabad city police for granting permission as well as all the protesters who attended the 'Million March.'