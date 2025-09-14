Jagga Reddy clears Rs 7.5L debt of young blind singer’s parents

Hyderabad: Responding immediately to 12-year-old singer Vikas Nayak’s request, TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy cleared Rs 7.5 lakh debt incurred by his parents in cash. Nayak, a fifth-class student at the school for the blind run by Sneha Society in Nizamabad, had requested Reddy: “I want to take care of my parents, grandparents, and aunt, while studying hard to become a collector. For this, I request your support”.

Nayak has mastered singing songs and narrating mythological stories like Komuravelli Mallanna and Beerappa in the form of songs and stories.

His native place is Lonka Thanda, Gandhari mandal, Yellareddy constituency, Kamareddy district. He lost eyesight at the age of three due to illness; he can also perfectly mimic dialogues of cartoon characters shown on TV. His father has been suffering from severe illness for the past two years as both his kidneys have failed.

Along with his mother, grandfather, grandmother and aunt, Nayak came to Sangareddy to meet Reddy and ask for help. He explained that due to his father’s treatment, they borrowed Rs 6 lakh and the interest had grown to Rs 1.5 lakh and requested financial assistance. Responding immediately, Reddy handed over Rs 7.5 lakh in cash. He appreciated Nayak for fluently reciting songs and mythological verses; is astonished by his talent in reciting Mallanna and Beerappa’s heroic tales in rhythmic flow.

Nayak told Reddy that he wanted to start his own YouTube channel and sought his support. Immediately, Reddy not only arranged a new smartphone for him, but also assured support in starting the channel. Nayak shared with Reddy that he wanted to study hard and become a collector. Reddy encouraged him, saying, “Study well, become a collector, take care of your family, and I will always support you.” He also promised Nayak that he would invite him to sing at every function in his household. Reddy arranged a car and sent Nayak’s family back to their native place.