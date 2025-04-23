Jagga Reddy extends Rs 10L help to cancer patient

Hyderabad: For Amani, a woman from the economically weaker section of society from Sadashivpet, God has appeared in the form of T Jagga Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president, who had provided her with Rs 10 lakh assistance for getting her cancer cured.

On Tuesday, Jagga Reddy visited the home of the woman and consoled her. Amani shared that she had already taken loans amounting to Rs 7 lakh for treatment. She tearfully said her husband had passed away and that she was leading a miserable life with her two daughters. She confessed that she had even thought of ending her life, unable to bear the suffering, but was living only for her children. Reddy immediately provided her with Rs 10 lakh in assistance.

Reddy remarked that the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s decision to conduct cancer screenings is a good initiative. He said he usually doesn’t publicise his acts of charity or take photos/videos. However, he said he brought this issue to the media’s attention so that at least a few more people would become aware of it. He emphasised that when the poor get such diseases, they suffer immensely due to the lack of money for availing even basic treatment.

The senior TPCC leader appealed to donors to support poor cancer patients like Amani. He said he would take the real ground-level situation and the struggles of poor cancer patients seeking treatment to the attention of the CM.