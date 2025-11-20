Jagga Reddy pays tribute to Indira Gandhi, questions BJP’s ‘sacrifice’ claims

Hyderabad: TPCC Working President Jagga Reddy, speaking at the 108th birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Sangareddy, described her as ‘the greatest leader the world has ever known’ and highlighted how her family made immense sacrifices for the nation.

He said the people of Sangareddy and Medak districts share a special bond with Indira Gandhi, who contested from the Medak Lok Sabha segment following the suggestions of senior Congress leaders Ram Chandra Reddy and Baga Reddy, won the election, and later became Prime Minister. Jagga Reddy recalled that Indira Gandhi brought major institutions such as the Ordnance Factory, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and ICRISAT to the region to create employment opportunities.

He added that the reforms undertaken by her as Prime Minister were recognised worldwide. He said that initiatives like ‘Garibi Hatao’, land distribution to landless SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and the poor, allotment of house sites to the homeless in rural and urban areas and programmes under ‘Roti, Kapada Aur Makan’ helped transform the lives of the poor across the country.

Questioning the BJP leadership, Jagga Reddy said Delhi BJP leaders repeatedly claim that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and others are ready to give their blood and lives for the country. He questioned whether any BJP leader had truly sacrificed their life for the nation in the past 40 years. In contrast, he emphasized that Indira Gandhi not only repeatedly declared her willingness to give her life for the country, but ultimately made that sacrifice in service of the nation.