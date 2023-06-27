Live
- Bengal Panchayat Polls one killed. Clashes at Dinhata
- Madikeri: Forest officials capture rogue pachyderm
- John Goodenough, Lithium-ion Batteries creator, dies at 100
- Kurnool: Villagers stage road blockade demanding to resolve water problem
- Three students goes missing in Visakhapa
- Patanotsavam: Campaign rolled out to promote reading among school students
- Kurnool: Students take ‘no to drugs’ pledge
- Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 27 June 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on June 27
- Leopard scare haunts Atmakur villagers
Jagga Reddy to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today
Highlights
Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy will meet his party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. He left for Delhi on Tuesday. AICC leaders have summoned Reddy to Delhi for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi.
He has been keeping away from all the party programmes from the past some time.
Although he is the TPCC vice president, Jagga Reddy confined himself to his assembly constituency Sangareddy.
Rahul Gandhi is going to meet 21 leaders of the party. It is learnt that the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Priyanka Gandhi and AICC State inchargeManikraoThakre are also expected to take part in the meeting.
The national leaders of the party will guide the State party leaders on how to win the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.
