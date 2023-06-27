  • Menu
Jagga Reddy to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today

Jagga Reddy to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today
Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy will meet his party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. He left for Delhi on Tuesday. AICC leaders have summoned Reddy to Delhi for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

He has been keeping away from all the party programmes from the past some time.

Although he is the TPCC vice president, Jagga Reddy confined himself to his assembly constituency Sangareddy.

Rahul Gandhi is going to meet 21 leaders of the party. It is learnt that the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Priyanka Gandhi and AICC State inchargeManikraoThakre are also expected to take part in the meeting.

The national leaders of the party will guide the State party leaders on how to win the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

