Jagga slams Errabelli over Rahul's visit

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy on Tuesday slammed Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and asked him not to carry any kind of false campaign against their party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to the comments made by the Errabelli over the visit of event spot by Rahul Gandhi in Nepal, he told Rao that Rahul Gandhi went to attend a function in Nepal and asked Dayakar Rao if there was anything wrong in attending a function? He said that they did not make any issue when a video footage of Dayakar Rao playing banned card game was surfaced on social media.

Speaking to media, Reddy said that he was planning to meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to seek permission for the visit of Rahul Gandhi to Osmania University. He made it clear that they would not do any politics on the issue.