Hyderabad: Telangana National Integration Day rallies held on the eve of September 17 celebrations witnessed some 'unsavoury' incidents across the state on Friday.

Suryapet SP (Superintendent of Police) Rajendar Prasad, while addressing a meeting during the Integration Day rally, praised Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy as Bahubali and raised slogans of 'Jai Ho Jagadish', 'Jai Ho Jagadish Reddy'.

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who was present at the function, condemned the SP's behaviour. He should have shown restraint being an officer in uniform, he said. In another incident, an LED TV screen, erected in a school ground in Miryalaguda town, collapsed while the rally was on.

It fell on the students resulting in minor injuries to a few students.

Nearly 30 students fell sick in Mancherial as they were standing for hours without water and snacks participating in the Integration Day rallies in the town. Officials immediately shifted them to a hospital for treatment. Doctors said the students were suffering from dehydration.

In Secunderabad Cantonment area, the Integration Day celebrations conducted by local MLA Sayanna received public anger for supplying stale food to the students who attended the programme. The food supplied in packets emanated foul smell. Sensing the food was unhygienic, students threw away the packets. Local citizens who also accompanied the students questioned the authorities and the MLA for not providing healthy food despite the state government allocating required funds to conduct the programme.

In Muthole Assembly constituency in Nirmal district, DWACRA women and students faced problems due to lack of minimum facilities at the rally. The women groups said that local MLA Vittal Reddy threatened to impose Rs 500 fine if they did not attend the programme. When they attended the event, no arrangements for food or water were made.