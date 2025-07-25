Jaipur officials commend Hyd’bad’s urban devpt initiatives

Hyderabad: A delegation from the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has lauded the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and ‘Build Now’ policies. The JDA Commissioner, Anandi, led a team that included Planning Director Preeti Gupta, IT Advisor R.K. Sharma, Assistant Town Planner Rushikesh Kolte, and IT Deputy Director Pankaj Sharma on a visit to GHMC on Thursday to study these successful urban planning and permission systems.

Officials at the GHMC headquarters welcomed the delegation. Commissioner R.V. Karnan delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation, explaining the nuances of the TDR Policy, especially the key features and benefits of the updated policy introduced in 2017. He also highlighted ‘Build Now’, GHMC’s single-window platform for building and layout permissions. Commissioner Karnan emphasised that these policies have greatly facilitated land acquisition for government development projects within GHMC limits.

He also noted a significant increase in transparency, efficiency, and accountability in civic services, along with a reduction in the time taken for permission processes and streamlined rule implementation. The visiting JDA team expressed their appreciation for GHMC’s policies, stating their intention to implement similar systems in Jaipur to enhance city administration and improve public accessibility.

GHMC Chief City Planner Srinivas Rao, Additional Chief City Planners Gangadhar and Pradeep Kumar, Study Tour Coordinators Raj Kumar and Wilson, along with various Town Planning Officers, were also present at the meeting.