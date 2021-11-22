Jalpally achieves its green target of planting over 89K saplings

Hyderabad: Almost four months ahead of the conclusion of financial year 2021-22, the Jalpally municipality crossed the mark of 89,000 saplings planted against the target of 87,7000 plantlets under its jurisdiction. With this, Jalpally was brought in the list of municipalities that crossed the 100 percent mark with more time to spare.

Kranthi Kumar, Manager Jalpally Municipality said, "Under the supervision of Commissioner Jalpally Municipality G.P. Kumar and Government Supervisor Sudheer Kumar, a retired FRO, we achieved the target of 87,7000 saplings and have reached the mark of 89,000 plantlets while four more months are remaining for the financial year 2021-22 to end. Out of the overall general and government funds of Rs 25 crore for the year 2021-22, he said, the Jalpally municipality is authorised to spent nearly 10 per cent of the amount i.e; Rs1.13 crore as Green Budget to promote vegetation in the municipality. As Rs1.13 crore is being spent under the Haritha Haram programme, 'Green drives like Avenue Plantation, Central Median, Multi-Layer Avenue Plantation (MLAP), Door-to-Door distribution and Black Plantation' was taken up with a cost of Rs.50 lakh. While payments of remaining Rs 50 Lakh are pending for disposal," the official explained.

Elaborating about the green drive, the official said, a total 35,768 saplings of flower and Ganneru species were planted on Central Median from Pochamma Temple Pahadi Shareef to Errakunta Cross Road. Multi-Layer Avenue Plantation (MLAP) was taken up from Airport Restaurant to RCI where the municipal boundary touches the neighboring Badangpet Municipal.

"Nearly 5,700 saplings of Mahagoni, Kanuga, Tabubia, Caesalpinia and Bougainville species were planted on this stretch," he said. "Avenue Plantation was taken up from Jalpally Gate to Cargo Road and either side of the Srisailam Highway besides covering several colonies in the municipality. Around 5,998 plantlets of Neem, Kanuga, Peltophorum, Tabubia, Mahagoni and Conocarpus etc were also planted. Besides door-to-door distribution of fruit saplings like Mango, Guava, Custard Apple, Black Jamun, and Amla we also covered Upper Primary and Primary Schools and some private institutions under the green drives where both fruits and flower saplings were planted to promote vegetation. However, still there are areas where the green drive needs to be rolled out."