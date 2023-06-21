Janakipuram sarpanch levels harassment allegations against MLA

Hyderabad: Janakipuram sarpanch of Dharmasagar mandal Navya has once again made serious harassment allegations against BRS leader and Stationghanpur MLA Tatikonda Rajaiah.



Navya has recently alleged that the MLA is pressurizing her with followers to give audio records regarding the said harassment. She expressed anger that the MLA and his followers are putting pressure on her because he is afraid that she will reveal the conversations of harassment recorded on the phone.

She said that when a compromise was reached between the two in March, they did not even give Rs.25 lakh for the development of the village. Moreover, she alleged that they are making serious threats against her to sign the document as if she had borrowed the amount.

She expressed her grief that her husband bowed down to the pressure of the MLA group and that he too was pressuring her to sign. She said that her husband Praveen was cheated with money and at that time a woman who saw that she wanted to trap her husband and pressured him.

She expressed concern that they are threatening to give the audio records related to MLA Rajaiah and forcing her to sign the document as if she had borrowed money.

She said that she will release the audio records to the media if necessary. She expressed that she has already complained to the police, but they are not paying attention.