Janmashtami celebrated with gaiety, devotees flock to spruced up temples

Hyderabad: Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with religious fervour on Monday as scores of devotees across the city visited various ISKCON temples to receive the Lord’s blessings.

Several Krishna temples were decorated with flowers, lights, rangolis and tableaux depicting different ‘lilas’ of Lord Krishna. Young children were seen dressed as Kanha and Radha.

Devotees made a beeline to temples at various ISKCON temples in Abids and Secunderabad including Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills to get a glimpse of Lord Krishna in three different forms including Radha Govinda, Godha Krishna and Laddu Gopal / Makhan Krishna.

The highlight of the day's celebration at Hare Krishna Golden Temple was the mesmerising ‘Vishesha 108-Kalasha Sandhya Maha Abhishekam’ that commenced on Thursday evening. The rhythmic chanting of Vedic mantras intertwined with soul-stirring Harinam sankirtan filled the air as the Radha Govinda were offered ‘panchamrita’ (milk, curd, honey etc), ‘panchagavya’ (five auspicious items from cow), varieties of fruit juices, rare herbal powders, chosen varieties of flowers, special aushadhis, navaratnas, etc. The main feature of the Abhishekam was that the Lordships were given a ceremonial bath with the holy waters collected by devotees from the seven sacred rivers of India.

The Sandhya Abhishekam concluded with an enlightening discourse by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad, who shared the significance of Lord Krishna's divine appearance and the essence of Janmashtami celebrations.

The celebration will also be continued on Tuesday, when Nandotsavam will be performed along with Unjala/Jhulan Seva to Lord Krishna. The grand 128th Vyasa Puja celebrations on the divine appearance of the Founder Acharya of Worldwide Hare Krishna Movement (ISKCON) Srila Prabhupada will be held in the evening, said a senior officer, Hare Krishna Movement.































