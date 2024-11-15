JIH to host national conclave in city

Hyderabad: The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), a pan-India organisation, will kick-start its three-day national members conclave in Hyderabad from Friday.

According to organisers, centred on the theme of ‘Justice and Equality’, this event will take place at the Wadi-e-Huda Grounds at Pahadi Shareef. More than 15,000 JIH members are expected to attend the conclave. A dedicated team of 1,500 plus volunteers is managing the entire event.

The chief organiser of the conclave, Abdul Jabbar Siddiqui, who spoke to the media at the venue, said that Jamaat’s last All India Members conclave was also held in 2015 in Hyderabad under Late Maulana Jalaluddin Umari. This year, the president of JIH, Syed Sadatullah Husaini, will lead the conclave. Programme convenor and vice president of the organisation, S Ameenul Hasan, said the conclave’s discussions will revolve around critical social, educational, and economic issues, allowing space for members to connect, learn, and renew their commitment towards the establishment of a peaceful and just society. The convention will also include sessions on current national and international issues, social development, and Islamic education. A special exhibition ‘IDRAK Tahreek Showcase’ would feature around 100 plus community and social development programmes running successfully across the country. Beside the conclave venue, Rifah Chambers of Commerce is organising a business expo. The expo will bring about 200 businesses from across the country and provide splendid opportunities for networking and business development.