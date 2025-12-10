TPCC chief reiterates 6-month deadline to new DCC presidents

Hyderabad: TPCC President and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud reminded the newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents about the six-month performance deadline set by the AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, stressing that they must show clear results within this timeframe.

The TPCC Chief held a Zoom meeting with DCC presidents, as well as chairpersons of the party’s frontal and affiliated wings, on Tuesday. During the meeting, he issued several key instructions and guidelines. He emphasised the need to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, keeping in view the upcoming local body elections and ensuring the victory of party candidates. Mahesh Goud asserted that the Congress Party’s success in upcoming elections will be guaranteed only if leaders work collectively and strengthen the party organisation at the district level.

Earlier, Mahesh Goud welcomed and congratulated the newly appointed DCC presidents. He advised them to immediately coordinate with senior district leaders and other key functionaries, and work collectively after taking charge of their new responsibilities.

He instructed the leaders to expedite the ongoing “Vote Chori” signature collection campaign and to ensure that the “Vote Chori Maha Dharna” being held on the 14th in Delhi is conducted successfully with full participation from all sections of the party.

On the other hand, the TPCC Chief congratulated Lakavath Tirupati Naik for being elected unanimously as Sarpanch from his native village Rahat Nagar when the latter met him at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.