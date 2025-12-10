Festive travel boost: Railways announces Christmas and New Year specials

Hyderabad: To manage the extra rush of passengers during Christmas and New Year, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced special trains between Charlapalli and Kakinada Town, providing additional capacity on a busy regional route. The decision has been taken to support high seasonal travel as families return home ahead of year-end festivities.

Train 07196 will depart Charlapalli at 19:30 on selected days from 24 to 30 December, while the return service, 07195, will leave Kakinada Town at 19:50from 28 to 31 December.

Both services will run overnight, stopping at key junctions including Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tenali, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot.The trains will operate with First AC cum II AC, AC III Tier, Sleeper, and General Second Class coaches, offering multiple options for travellers. Railway officials said the special services are intended to ensure easier festive travel and provide more passengers with confirmed berths during the peak holiday period.