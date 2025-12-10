‘Emergency mindset’: Kishan Reddy condemns BJP leader’s arrest

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has strongly criticised the Congress-led Telangana government over the arrest of BJP Telangana Social Media Convenor Sumiran Komarraju, describing it as an act of blatant suppression of opposition voices. Sharing his remarks on his social media handle X on Tuesday, Reddy accused the government of adopting an “Emergency mindset” and warned that people would neither forget nor forgive such dictatorial tendencies.

In his statement, Reddy drew a sharp contrast between the state government’s efforts to host a global investment summit and its alleged intolerance toward political criticism. He noted that while the summit was being promoted as a platform to showcase Hyderabad as an attractive destination for international investors with predictable policies and fair regulation, the government simultaneously resorted to midnight arrests of opposition leaders for displaying posters that highlighted its failures.

Reddy questioned how such arbitrary actions would enhance Telangana’s credibility before investors. “Will investors not hesitate to come forward, thinking that the state government is run by a trigger-happy, intolerant, errant dictator?” he asked.

The Union Minister condemned the arrest as illegal and a direct attack on free speech. He asserted that criticism of the government is a democratic right and warned that suppressing dissent through police action would only damage the state’s reputation.

“The people of Telangana will neither forget nor forgive the Emergency mindset of the Congress Government and its dictatorial attitude,” Reddy declared, adding that the BJP would continue to resist such repressive measures.