JNTU-H exempts students from minimum attendance

Hyderabad: In view of the State government declaring holidays from January 8 to 16, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Wednesday decided to give exemption from minimum attendance for the present batch of students, allowing them to appear for the upcoming university-end examinations.

This decision is applicable to students who are pursuing B Tech, B Pharm, M Tech, M Pharmacy, MBA and MCA semester-end examinations, and Pharm D and Pharm D (PB) year-end exam class work. Given the Covid pandemic situation, the university also decided to continue the question paper pattern followed in the earlier exams. This means that students will have to write answers to five questions out of eight in three hours.

The JNTU authorities have sent letters to all colleges, which come under its purview, to follow the new guidelines with regard to attendance, enabling the students to appear for the exams.