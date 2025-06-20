JNTU-H signs MoU with 2 German varsities on dual degree programmes

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has established a significant academic partnership with two German institutions: the Knowledge Foundation at Reutlingen University and the University of Kassel.

The MoU was signed between the senior officials of the JNTU-H and the German Universities on Thursday. The MoU aims to launch an innovative International Integrated Bachelor’s and Master’s Program, offering students a truly global academic experience.

The program is designed to provide students with a dual qualification — a Bachelor’s degree from JNTUH and a Master’s degree from a partner German university. With academic components in both India and Germany, this initiative promotes global exposure, cross-cultural learning, and access to high-quality research and educational resources.

The collaboration between KF Reutlingen University and JNTUH enables students to pursue a 5.5-year Integrated International Bachelor’s and Master’s program in Professional Software Engineering. Students will spend one semester at JNTUH, followed by three semesters at KF Reutlingen.

This partnership promotes cultural exchange, global competencies, and academic excellence.

Similarly, in the case of the University of Kassel Collaboration, the University of Kassel will expand its existing double-degree Master of Science program titled “Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency – Management, Engineering, and Application (REMENA)” in partnership with JNTUH. This strengthens expertise in energy systems and sustainability.

The MoU was officially signed by JNTUH, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, and Daniel Geigis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KF Reutlingen University, Germany; Prof. Dr. SC. Techn. Dirk Dahlhaus, Head of ECE Program, University of Kassel, Germany; Raj Vangapandu, President, German Varsity, and Dr. N. Bangararaju, CEO, Indo-Euro Synchronization, India.