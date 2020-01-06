JNTU-H to host national meet on biotech

JNTU: A national symposium on 'Bio-technology & Bio-engineering trends NCBT-2020' is being organised on January 27 and 28 by the Biotechnology department of JNTU-H. Several prominent persons involved in the field and scientists will attend the two-day event, convener Dr L Saida said on Monday.

Dr L Saida urged post-graduate students and research scholars to participate in large numbers, as they would have the advantage of securing valuable suggestions and share their experiences with experts present at the meeting. Biotechnology department head Dr A Uma, Prof Archana Gari, lecturers and students were present.