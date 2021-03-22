JNTU Hyderabad begins physical classes from today

While the COVID-19 cases are being reported in large numbers from residential schools and hostels, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) resumed physical classes for undergraduate first and final year students and post-graduates first year students from today.

The physical classes for first and final year students of engineering, pharmacy, management and computer applications will be conducted from March 22 to April 30, according to the academic schedule of JNTUH. However, the second and third year students will have online classes at the same time.

As the classes resume, the students coming from outstation who require accommodation in hostels attached to the college will be arranged in the rooms as per the COVID-19 norms. Also, the students need to sign an undertaking saying that they are solely responsible for their stay.

In a statement issued by JNTUH registrar Manzoor Hussain, all the students particularly who are staying in hostel should come with the latest RT-PCR test report.