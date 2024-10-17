  • Menu
JNTUH holds one-day national seminar

JNTUH holds one-day national seminar
Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) organised a one-day national seminar on Vikasit Bharat on Wednesday.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the research and development cell, JNTUH, Bharatiya Turanshan Mandal (BSM), Telangana.

According to officials of JNTUH, the main objective of this program was to motivate technical educational institutions to execute their role, which includes encouraging innovation, to develop creative ideas in students, skill development, and partnership with industry, conducting internships and projects, and social responsibility and effort.

In short, in the pursuit of a developed India by 2047, technical educational institutions should act as a mirror to guide the students and society towards the goal. To achieve this, they should provide not only education but also guidance. “Technical institutes should study the strategies to be adopted to lead the country towards development,” said the officials.

