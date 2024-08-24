JNTUH holds orientation prog for engg students

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University organised an orientation (awareness conference) programme for engineering students on Friday.

During the event, Engineering College vice principal, Dr V Padmavati, gave details about the engineering college courses and explained the double degree programme and other courses. Around 7,000 students participated in the event.

Rector Dr K Vijayakumar Reddy said, “Students who have studied here are securing jobs in big companies with competitive salaries. Not only academics but qualities such as behaviour, conduct, responsibility towards society, respect for parents, care for professors, friendship with fellow students, and helpfulness are also important.”