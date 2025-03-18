Live
JNTUH launches 5-day course on nano materials
Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Monday launched a five-day special course on ‘Nano Materials in Chemical and Biosensors’ under the Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN) – 2025.
According to JNTUH officials, key highlights of the course include Gas Sensing: Detection of gases like CO, NO₂, H₂, and LPG, Glucose Sensing: Sweet glucose and non-enzymatic sensing techniques and Advanced Materials: Utilisation of graphene, carbon nanotubes, and other nano materials.
The programme has selected 50 students and researchers from across the country. Special training sessions on research paper preparation, thesis and project abstract writing are also included in the course.
