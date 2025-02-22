Live
JNTUH reintroduces 4th Saturday holiday
JNTUH reintroduces 4th Saturday holiday
Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad has reintroduced the fourth Saturday of every month as a holiday.
According to the officials, this will be applicable to the university headquarters offices, and campus and constituent colleges. However, it will not be extended to affiliated colleges. In that regards a circular to this effect was issued by JNTU-Hyderabad Registrar Prof K Venkateswara Rao as per the directions of Vice Chancellor Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy on Thursday.
The university offices, campus and constituent colleges will have a holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The university had a holiday every fourth Saturday till 2008. However, it was discontinued, said a senior officer, JNTUH .