Join BJP for country and dharma: Former MLC Ramachander Rao

Hyderabad: Former MLC N Ramachander Rao urged people to enroll as members of the BJP in a big way and extend their support to the party that has been working to fulfil and deliver the promises it has made to the people of Telangana and the country.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he said the BJP has once again decided to conduct a membership registration programme on a large scale across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally launch the BJP membership drive in Delhi on September 2 by enrolling himself as a party member.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines and BJP State President Kishan Reddy will start the membership registration programme in Telangana on September 3.

Eminent people from various fields will participate in the programme. He said that the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has spent Rs 9.50 lakh crore in the development of Telangana in the last ten years. People of Telangana have strong faith in the BJP and supported the party winning 8 seats in the recent parliamentary elections. He said that there are four ways to join BJP – by giving a missed call to 88 00 00 2024, through Namo app / website, scanning the QR code, and filling out a membership form.

“We request people to bless BJP to emerge as the largest party in Telangana as well and join the BJP for the sake of the country and for Dharma,” he said.

He recalled that the Narendra Modi government has solved the issues that have been pending for many decades along with the abrogation of Article 370, the abolition of triple talaq, and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Under Modi's regime, India has emerged as the 5th largest and strongest economic power in the world. It is also progressing in all fields.

He said that the BJP is hoping to receive more than 50 lakh party memberships in Telangana. On September 4th and 5th, there will be a membership registration opening ceremony in various districts of the state. Besides, there will be a zone-wise launching of a membership drive on September 6. The active membership enrolment campaign and registration will be organised from October 2 to 25, he added.

Ramachander Rao said that earlier the party had 11.85 lakh members in Telangana. "This time, we have set a target of getting more than 200 members in each polling booth."

He said that only the BJP has broken the Chinese Communist Party's record of a party with a membership enrolment of 12 crore members, emerging as the party with the largest membership in the world.

On Friday, a workshop will be organised regarding membership registration under the auspices of all the wings of the party and affiliated departments in the suburbs of Nagole.