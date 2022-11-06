Journalists thank KCR for solving their housing issue

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for solving the journalists' housing problem.

At a general meeting held here on Saturday, the adopted a unanimous resolution thanking CM KCR for his initiative in resolving the issue of housing for journalists which had been pending for 15 years in the Supreme Court. The society also thanked IT Minister KT Rama Rao for his constant support.

Speaking on the occasion, society president Chanti Kranti Kiran said that the Chief Minister has a special affection for journalists. "The CM assured a speedy solution for the pending case of journalists housing and initiated steps to resolve the issue," he added.

The journalists association leader Palle Ravi said that the government is sincere about providing houses to journalists. "There is no doubt that all the members of the society will get houses," he asserted.

The housing society CEO Vamsi said that the verdict of JNJ Society's house sites has been beneficial for the lives of journalists across the country. Considering the living condition of journalists, the then Chief Justice of India NV Ramana delivered the judgment which was historic.

The plenary meeting passed a special resolution thanking Justice Ramana. Nemani Bhaskar, Jyoti Prasad and others also participated in the meeting. Earlier, the elections were conducted for the post of the housing society director in which the CEO Vamsi was elected.