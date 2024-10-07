  • Menu
JS Hospitals reopens with modernized facilities

JS Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider in the city, reopened its doors today after undergoing extensive modernization.

JS Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider in the city, reopened its doors today after undergoing extensive modernization. The revamped hospital, located on Gurudwara Road, Vanasthalipuram, was inaugurated in a grand ceremony.

The reopening ceremony was graced by Sri Ragula Venkateshwara Reddy, Corporator of Vanasthalipuram Division, as the chief guest. Dr. G. Jayanthi and Dr. B. Srinivasa, the hospital's founding directors and renowned medical professionals, welcomed guests.

Dr. Jayanthi (MBBS, MS-OBG), a senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, and Dr. Srinivasa (MBBS, MS-Ortho), a senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon, have been providing quality healthcare services to the community for years.

"We're thrilled to introduce our modernized hospital, equipped to deliver exceptional patient care," said Dr. Jayanthi. "Our goal remains unchanged – to provide compassionate and advanced medical care to our patients."

Dr. Srinivasa added, "This milestone marks a new chapter in our journey. We're committed to continuing our legacy of quality healthcare services."

Gurudwara Road, Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad.

