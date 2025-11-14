Jubilee Hills bye-elections results

Hyderabad: Amid tight security, the counting of polled votes for the Jubilee Hills bye-election has began at 8 am on Friday at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Stadium in Yousufguda.

After the first and second round of the counting of polled votes, the Congress party candidate V Naveen Yadav is leading with BRS candidate Maganti Sunita. The congress is leading with 1,100 votes after the second round.

In first round the Congress gets 8,911 polled votes, BRS (8,864) and BJP (2,167), after second round Congress (18,656), BRS (17,509) and BJP (2,227) polled votes.

The Election authorities have arranged 42 tables for counting, and the entire process will be completed in 10 rounds with 186 counting staff, and the returning officer is deployed.

According to DEO, in bye-election, which was held on November 11, the Jubilee Hills has a total votes of 4,01,365 including male - 2,08,561, female - 1,92,779 and others - 25 and the total polled votes were 1,94,631 including male (99,771), female (94,855), others (5) and postal ballots (101) with 48.49 per cent of polling.

According to the election officials, after the second round - Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav is leading with 17,847 votes Maganti Sunitha Gopinath (BRS) is trailing with 14,879 votes Deepak Reddy Lankala (BJP) stands third behind with 3,475 votes.

After results from the first two rounds, Naveen Yadav holds a lead of 2,995 votes over the BRS candidate.

In the third round

BRS candidate Sunitha gets slender lead of 201 votes against the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav

However, Naveen Yadav is leading with 2,793 votes after three rounds.