Jubilee Hills deserves better: TG BJP leaders

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP unit has ramped up its campaign in Jubilee Hills ahead of the November 11 by-election, with a coordinated mass outreach led by top leaders.

Telangana BJP President N Ramachander Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender spearheaded padayatras in Erragadda, Yellareddyguda and slum localities, while BJP National Vice President DK Aruna campaigned in Jawahar Nagar, MP Dr K Laxman conducted a padayatra in Karimika Nagar in Rahmatnagar Division and the party’s former Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao and others went door-to-door campaigning for the party candidate.

Addressing voters, N Ramachander Rao said, “Jubilee Hills is suffering despite its status. The Congress and BRS have failed to deliver even basic amenities. The BJP is here to listen, act and transform.” He slammed the BRS, Congress joined hands with Majlis but failed to deliver on their promises and accused Congress of going the BRS way to deceive the voters with false promises and unfulfilled assurances.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy launched a blistering attack on the previous regimes. “KCR turned ‘Golden Telangana’ into gold for his family. Youth were denied jobs while his household prospered,” he said. Reddy criticised the Congress for failing to fulfil promises to women and for having poor infrastructure. “Overflowing sewage, garbage, and dark streets define Jubilee Hills today. Why hasn’t it developed? “Earlier, those represented had faced allegations of rowdism and land encroachments,” he alleged.

He also condemned the Congress-AIMIM alliance, calling it a threat to Hyderabad’s integrity. “Ministers now need permission from Darussalam to enter the Old City. Tomorrow, Jubilee Hills will face the same fate,” Reddy warned.

He explained to voters how the free rice they are getting through PDS was given by PM Modi’s government and other schemes meant for the poor. Besides, the Congress has failed to provide housing, social security pensions and deceived SC and BCs, the unemployed and self-help groups with empty promises. He urged voters to support BJP candidate Deepak Reddy: “If Jubilee Hills is to truly develop, the BJP must win.”

Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender echoed the sentiment, saying, “Jubilee Hills is just a name. The suffering in its slums is indescribable.” He cited cases of pension delays and lack of basic services. “Congress is stuck in its 40-year-old ways. Ministers are busy looting, not serving,” he said.

Eatala emphasised that only the BJP was raising people’s issues in the Assembly. “Modi is the only leader people trust for prosperity,” he added, urging voters to reject false promises and vote for real change.