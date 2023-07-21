Live
Justice Alok Aradhe to be sworn in CJ of TS HC on Sunday
The Telangana High Court is all set to get its new Chief Justice as the swearing in of Justice Alok Aradhe will be held on July 23 at 11 am in Raj Bhavan.
According to a notification, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer the oath of office to the new CJ
Recently, the Centre had cleared the appointment of Justice Aradhe as the CJ of Telangana HC on the basis of the recommendations of the Supreme Court collegium. On last Wednesday, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, The President appointed Justice Aradhe as the CJ of Telangana HC. He is a judge of the Karnataka HC
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary and other high officials and dignitaries will attend the swearing-in ceremony.