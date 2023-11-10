K Chandrashekar Rao dangles IT carrot to woo voters of Kamareddy

Kamareddy : Stating that industries and IT companies would also go to Kamareddy along with him, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday said he would make the constituency a ‘golden chip’ after winning the election.

KCR lashed out at Revanth Reddy stating that a person who was caught with Rs 50 lakh money to buy MLAs, was coming to contest against him. After filing nominations for the two constituencies at Gajwel and Kamareddy, he said it won’t be just KCR, but many things will come to Kamareddy.

“The constituency will have massive changes. Within a period of one and half to two years, there will be industries, educational institutions, IT companies and irrigation facilities. Hence, it is now up to people to decide who they should vote for,” said Rao.

Recalling his association with Kamareddy, the CM said he had relations with the constituency by birth. “My mother was born here; I have also grown up here. I had a special relationship with Kamareddy during the agitation time”.

During the Telangana agitation a 45-day ‘Jala Sadhana’ movement was started against exploitation of water and a brigadier was appointed for every mandal. He was fortunate that he was brigadier for Kamareddy and how he had participated in labour work to collect party funds. KCR recalled how the bar association was first started in the town.

Rao lashed out at Revanth Reddy on the cash-for-vote case, saying a person who sought to buy MLAs to destabilise the BRS government by carrying Rs 50 lakh cash was contesting against him. He asked people to decide whom they want to teach a lesson to.

The BRS chief said the BJP at the Centre was totally against Telangana. The Centre gave Navodaya schools, but no school was given to Telangana. Similarly, while 157 colleges were sanctioned across the country, none was given to Telangana in spite of writing hundreds of letters. When the BJP leaders come for campaigning, question them why they should get single vote when they don’t give a single college, he told voters.

KCR pointed out that the government cancelled water cess, providing free power, which was not available even in the State of PM Narendra Modi. Rao said he had warned officials that he would break their legs if they go to farmers for water cess.

He called upon people to throw the Congress leaders into the Bay of Bengal for opposing the Dharani portal.