K Keshava Rao meets CM Revanth Reddy
Discusses over joining back to Congress along with his daughter, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi
Hyderabad : The BRS party continues to receive a series of jolts as many of party leaders shifting loyalties either to BJP or the ruling Congress. Recently BRS Secretary General and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao said goodbye to BRS. No one expected that KK, who had enjoyed the highest positions in BRS would leave the party. Some time ago he met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Both of them discussed joining the Congress. After the discussion, KK left Revanth's residence. KK's daughter and GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi is also going to join the Congress. After ten years KK is going to join his own nest Congress.
It is learnt that KK went to the farm house in Erravelli on Thursday and met BRS chief KCR. There have been reports in the media that KCR is serious about KK changing the party. It seems that KK, who did not give any answers, finally came from there saying that his career started in the Congress and that he will die in the Congress.