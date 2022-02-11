Kalvakuntla Kavitha pens a poem as a mark of protest

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday appealed to the parents of the young girls not to let any political vendetta deter their dreams and penned a poem 'Hum Sab Hindustani'. The TRS leader took to Twitter to register her protest on the hijab row in the country. Kavitha, in her poem, mentioned strongly about how despite the actions of divisive forces, all Indians were one.

"If wearing Sindoor is my right, Muskan's hijab is her right. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing. Don'tTeachUs," said Kavitha in her tweet. Kavitha later said, "Let's keep politics out of schools and colleges. I'm a married woman, I put vermilion whenever I want, it's a choice.

As a society, we've no right to interfere in their personal choice. In a country like India, which is a melting pot of cultures and amalgamation of religious beliefs, it's important that we become tolerant."

She also made an appeal to the parents and young girls to not let any political vendetta deter their dreams. Earlier in the day, Kavitha took to her social media platforms and shared a poem "Hum Sab Hindustani" written by her. She said that the choice of lifestyle and choice of clothing was a personal one. The idea of India and Indian cannot be evaluated with the notion of how a certain section of the society expects women and religions to behave.

Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing.#DontTeachUs




