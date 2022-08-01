Kattedan dwellers blow a fuse over power cuts

Kattedan: In the absence of proper maintenance and supervision in the Katedan section, in Rajendranagar, public grievances like frequent power interruption and fuse off call (FOC) issues are causing severe hardship to people, besides damaging home appliances often.

Though the Kattedan section has FOC facility, neither officials nor staff of TSSPDCL in the Kattedan area are responding to calls from public regarding fuse off issue during day and even in night hours. Similar is the case of emergency teams which seldom respond to power shutdown or fuse-off issues, especially during nights hours.

It is found that lack of proper coordination among officials, some of them even completely impassive towards public grievances, has led to a situation wherein people from different areas are facing hardships, besides losing electrical appliances.

Lashing out at the TSSPDCL officials for their attitude, Syed Shoukat Ali, a senior citizen of Shastripuram Colony, in the Kattedan section, said, "power blockage and fuse-blowing issues are not being addressed for almost 4-12 hours. Repeated calls to officials and staff members too fail to get response. Some officials, especially AE. Katedhan. has become habitual in taking public grievances for granted as he never responds to calls regarding frequent power interruptions and fuse-off issues."

"We faced power shut-down on Friday at about 8.30 pm. Though we made several calls to the staff, specially the AE repeatedly, he never responded. Online complaints too were booked time and again, but to no avail. To our dismay, some TSSPDCL staffers came to the spot at midnight without proper equipment. They left saying the issue will be resolved next morning as a cable was burnt. However, no power was restored till 3 pm next day," said Sikander Sayeed, another resident of the colony.

Generally FOC and emergency services in the Kattedan section are a farce. No such services are in play, especially in Kings Colony and Shastripuram areas. Only after repeated calls to senior-most officials, a team of two was arranged to address the issue. However, the situation will turn worse if issues like power shutdown and fuse-blowing crop up during nights as neither officials nor emergency team will respond," informed Abdul Rehman of Kings Colony.