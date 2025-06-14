Kavitha demands fund release for Moharram

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday demanded that the Telangana government release funds for future Moharram observances. She alleged that both Moharram funds and allocations for the traditional elephant procession have been withheld since the Congress party assumed power. The Telangana Jagruti President specifically called for the government to release funds for Moharram, which is considered the holiest festival for Shia Muslims.

She discussed the matter with Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar over the phone on Friday. Kavitha recalled that the KCR government had released funds for organising Moharram in 2023, but asserted that the subsequent Congress government had not provided any financial support since then. She further highlighted the tradition of Shia Muslims taking out an elephant procession for Moharram, explaining that the government did not grant permission for such a procession in 2024.