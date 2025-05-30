Kavitha episode will dent party’s image: BRS netas

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders feel that the latest episode of Kavitha is likely to leave an adverse impact on the party, which is slowly getting on track after successive setbacks.

The party leaders opined that the issue should have been within the four walls of the family and expressed regret that the issue came out in public and wanted the party leadership to put a full stop on this as soon as possible. A senior leader of the party said on condition of anonymity that the issue would have got buried if Kavitha said she did not write the letter but once she agreed to write the letter, the message was sent to the cadre that there are differences not just in the party but also in the family. The leaders were upset that the letter was leaked and there was a big question mark on how it got leaked.

The leaders, who were elated with the success of the party’s silver jubilee public meeting in Elkathurthy, are flabbergasted with this latest controversy. The party’s morale was down because of the defeats in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. This latest incident is likely to leave a dent on the prospects in the upcoming local body election as it would keep people puzzled about what is happening in the party. The party leaders are also mysterious over the silence of leaders as KCR is in the farmhouse and KTR is on a foreign tour.

A section of the party wanted the BRS chief to intervene at this juncture, fearing the situation may go out of hand. A BRS leader from North Telangana said that the BJP is making inroads in the rural areas. He said that even people from minority communities like Muslims were talking in favour of BJP and Modi. “We visit villages and take feedback. People are saying that they have given a chance to BRS and Congress and now they want to give one chance to the BJP,” said the BRS leader. He said that the Congress may not have the advantage in the coming elections as it had failed to implement the pre poll promises and in such a case there will be a direct fight between the BRS and BJP. The party leaders want the leadership to settle the issue as soon as possible.