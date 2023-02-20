Kavitha to attend'Ideas of India'meet on Feb 25

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will be touring Mumbai on February 25 to participate in a discussion on '2024 Elections - Opposition Strategy'organized by a leading TV channel as part of 'Ideas of India Summit-2023'. She will participate in this discussion forum and express her opinion.

Along with Kavitha, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, AamAadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, and Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev will participate inthe discussion forum. Kavitha will explain the ideas of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on BRS national agenda and national development through thisplatform. The importance of schemes, such as RythuBandhu, Dalit Bandhu, and RythuBima, will be discussed along with the failed policies of theBJP government.