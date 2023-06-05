Kavitha: Women’s safety top priority of KCR govt

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha on Sunday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s government was giving utmost priority to the safety of girls taking responsibility for the safety of women in the State.

She participated in the women’s safety celebrations organised by the Home department in Hyderabad as part of the Telangana decennial formation day celebrations. She recalled how within a short period of time after the formation of the State, Chandrashekar Rao had formed She Teams. “If the police in the State are three lions, then CM KCR is the fourth lion who is behind them and leads them without being seen,” said Kavitha.

The CM has given a message that looking at girls with ill intentions would lead to severe problems and became inspirational to the country. Taking inspiration from Telangana, 18 States had formed She Teams, said Kavitha. She recalled that it was alleged that if Telangana State was formed, it would lead to Naxalism, rowdyism and there would be communal riots.

She explained that in the last nine years, there was no curfew even for a single day and there was no communal riot in the State. It is clear that investments are coming to the state like a flood today due to the excellent security provided by the police, she said.