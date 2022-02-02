KCR allots house site & Rs 1cr to Padma Shri awardee Sakini Ramachandraiah

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the allotment of house site and Rs one crore reward for the construction of house and other expenses to Dolu player and Padma Shri awardee Sakini Ramachandraiah in his native Kothagudem district.

Ramachandraiah met the CM at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday and made a courtesy call. KCR congratulated him for preserving and propagating the Tribal art, which is fast on the verge of extinct. He congratulated Ramachandraiah for getting the coveted Padma Shri award for his lifetime achievement and felicitated him with a shawl.

He also inquired about the well being of Ramachandraiah and instructed Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao to coordinate the work pertaining to allotment of plot and construction of house to Ramachandraiah.