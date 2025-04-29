KCR an impediment for devpt of Telangana: Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Monday lashed out at BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and accused him of destroying Telangana during his decade-long rule. Alleging that the former CM has now turned an impediment for Telangana’s progress, Congress said that rather than supporting the development programmes, he was targeting those who are sincerely working to rebuild the state.

Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy while speaking alongside Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at the foundation-laying ceremony for the additional block at Nalgonda Collectorate, said that KCR, who pushed Telangana into a deep financial crisis, was now shamelessly attacking the Congress government that was working hard to repair the damage that he had caused. He pointed out that the BRS government spent Rs 1.81 lakh crore on irrigation projects but failed to bring any significant increase in ayacut. He also accused KCR of betraying Telangana’s farmers by agreeing to an unfair Krishna water allocation.

Venkat Reddy alleged that those who called the shots under BRS rule had encroached lands worth thousands of crores through the controversial Dharani portal. Expressing anguish, he recalled how the phones of important personalities were tapped. He said that it was strange of KCR to describe the Congress party as a villain, when the fact remained that it was because of Congress that Telangana’s dream had materialised.

PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that it was KCR who was the first and last villain. He dared the BRS president for a comparative debate on BRS and Congress rules. He recalled how the Kalvakuntla family, which was into fake passport business with the political alms given by the Gandhi family, now owns lakhs of crores of wealth. He said that KCR’s speech has once again proved that BJP and BRS are one and the same.

Advisor to Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir dismissed the BRS Silver Jubilee meeting held in Warangal as a complete ‘flop show,’ likening it to a badly made film with a terrible script and an even worse actor. Reminding everyone of KCR’s earlier praises, Shabbir said, “When I was the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council in 2016, I asked about Sonia Gandhi’s role in Telangana’s formation. Back then, KCR went on record calling Sonia Gandhi the ‘Telangana Talli’. What happened now? Memory loss? Or is it selective amnesia based on political needs?”

MLC Vijayashanti strongly condemned the way KCR accused cops of kowtowing to the Congress line. While posting on X, she recalled how the BRS exploited the security personnel for phone-tapping.