KCR and Modi govts betrayed jobless youth, ruined their careers: Uttam

Hyderabad: Congress MP & former TPCC President Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly criticized the KCR government in Telangana and Modi government at the Centre accusing them of betraying the jobless youth in the state.

He was addressing the national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The meeting was addressed by IYC President Srinivas BV, AICC Incharge IYC Krishna Allavaru, Telangana Youth Congress President Shivsena Reddy, AICC Secretary Vamsichand Reddy, TPCC Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud and other senior leaders.

Uttam Kumar Reddy accused both the KCR and Modi governments of cheating the jobless youth and ruining the careers of lakhs of individuals. He claimed that more than 40 lakh people in Telangana are currently unemployed, including nearly 25 lakh qualified youth who registered themselves with the Telangana State Public Service Commission. Despite being on the verge of completing two terms, the KCR government has been unable to address the unemployment crisis adequately, he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the KCR Govt’s negligence ruined the careers of the youth due to the withholding of job opportunities and loans. He said hundreds of youth who participated in the Telangana agitation did not get jobs as the BRS Govt did not withdraw agitation-related cases against them. Many youths have also exceeded the age limit for applying due to the delay in recruitment, he alleged.

He further claimed that the KCR government deliberately shut down several colleges by not releasing Fee Reimbursement dues, hindering students’ education and prospects.

He alleged that KCR aimed to reduce the number of qualified professionals who might demand jobs by limiting college output. A large number of students from SC, ST, BC and minority communities pursuing higher and professional education courses in various colleges and universities are in financial distress due to the state government’s failure to release Rs. 4,592 crore in fee reimbursement and scholarship dues, he said.

The Congress MP also criticized the KCR Government for its failure to deliver on its promise of providing an unemployment allowance of Rs. 3,016 to jobless youth. This promise, he pointed out, was made during the 2018 elections but has remained unfulfilled to date.

He also pointed out that approximately 15-20 lakh applications for loans are pending in various corporations, including SC, ST, BC, Minority, and MBC (Most Backward Classes) corporations.

He also drew attention to the vast discrepancy between the government’s claims of filling up 1,41,735 vacancies through direct recruitment and the actual ground reality. He cited a report by the C.R. Biswal-headed Pay Revision Commission (PRC), which suggests that there are 491,304 sanctioned posts in various departments, but only 300,178 posts have been filled, leaving a gap of 191,126 posts to be filled.

The Congress MP also pointed out the irregularities associated with the TSPSC exams. He criticized the government’s silence over leaked question papers and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter by a central agency like the Central

Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

He challenged the KCR government’s claim of having created 24 lakh jobs in the private sector.

Demanding transparency, he asked the government to substantiate these claims by showing the company-wise job creation data across all sectors, backed by information on the new accounts Provident Fund and ESI accounts. (eom)

Uttam Kumar Reddy also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to fulfill his promise of creating 2 crore jobs annually. By now, the BJP Govt should’ve created 18 crore jobs. However, he said instead of creating jobs, the government’s policies such as demonetization, the flawed implementation of GST, and the unplanned Covid-19 lockdown resulted in the loss of crores of jobs.

The Congress MP also criticized the cancellation of the ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) project in Hyderabad, approved by the previous Congress-led UPA government, which could have generated approximately 50 lakh jobs. Further, Modi Govt failed to honour the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act of establishing a Railway Coach Factory at Qazipet and a Steel Factory at Bayyaram, which could have created thousands of jobs for local youth.

“Despite cheating the jobless youth, BRS leaders are shamelessly celebrating the 10 years of Telangana Formation and making false claims of development.

The Youth Congress activists must connect with each and every jobless youth who had applied for a job or loan and expose how they were cheated by KCR government,” he said.