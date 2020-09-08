KCR expresses confidence in TRS winning GHMC

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao expressed confidence of winning more than 100 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.



According to sources, the TRS chief in the TRSLP meeting expressed confidence of winning the GHMC elections with a huge majority once again. During the previous elections to the corporation, the TRS had won 99 out of the 150 divisions.

Sources said that the TRS chief informed about surveys on the GHMC to the party leaders. He told the TRS leaders that he had conducted many surveys and all these were in favour of the party and exuded confidence that the party would be winning anywhere between 94 to 105 divisions in GHMC.

Sources said that the chief minister told the members that the Congress party cannot give competition to TRS and the popularity of BJP may have increased but there would be no impact of theirs on the elections. The BJP may get one or two more seats compared to their tally during the previous elections.