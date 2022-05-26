KCR fails to implement Arogyasri, says Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Jagga Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had failed to implement Arogyasri scheme in the State. He said that the KCR government was playing with the health of the people in the State and the poor were not able to avail treatment at corporate hospitals.

Jagga Reddy asked KCR as to why he did not fulfil the promise of building 100-bed hospital in every Assembly constituency and 30-bedded hospital in every Mandal headquarters in the State. He also said that the TRS government had failed to build even a single hospital after coming to power. He demanded the State government fulfil all promises made to the people and warned that they would announce an action plan if it fails to fulfil their demands.