KCR family turned Telangana into 'extortion State': Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Sunday demanded stern action against the ruling TRS party leaders and police officials whose harassment drove a young businessman and his mother to suicide at Ramayampet in Medak district. Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir made this demand after visiting the relatives of Gangam Santosh and his mother G Padma, residents of Ramayampet in Medak district on Sunday. He visited the family on the instructions of AICC Telangana Incharge Manickam Tagore and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Santosh and his mother Padma committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze in a lodge in Kamareddy on April 16. The police also recovered a selfie video in which Santosh and Padma alleged harassment by TRS leaders, including Ramayampet municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud, a police inspector Nagarjuna Goud and others. "This incident has exposed that the TRS Govt has transformed Telangana into an 'extortion State'. The victim, Santosh, was being harassed by TRS leaders seeking a 50% share in his business. When he refused, he was harassed and tortured by the police officials. This horrifying incident has also exposed the unholy nexus between the ruling party and the police department which are ruining the lives of common people," he said. Shabbir Ali said the Kamareddy Police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against seven people. However, he said the police should alter the case to that of murder, extortion and organised crime. "This is not a simple case of Abetment to Suicide which is primarily based on circumstances. In this case, the ruling TRS leaders, in connivance with police and other officials, created circumstances so as to force the targeted victims to commit suicide so that they acquire their business or property. This is a cold-blooded murder, he alleged.