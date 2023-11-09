Live
- Reliance Retail opens first Swadesh store in Hyderabad
- Kaveri Seed Company profit grows 3x
- PL Technical Research: BUYSAIL - TECHNICAL PICK
- ‘Education on wheels’ programme bridging educational divides
- Vijayawada: Police foil student stir over Vizag steel plant
- KTR files nominations at RDO office in Sircilla
- Anakapalli: Cops assault Army jawan over Disha app
- PM Modi to hold roadshows in poll-bound Rajasthan on Nov 22, 23: BJP sources
- Tirupati: Liver transplant surgeries at SVIMS soon said TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy
- Zoom launches Zoom Clips globally, brings flexibility to asynchronous work
Just In
KCR files nominations from his home turf Gajwel
Highlights
After filing the nomination, he left for Kamareddy from Gajwel. Nominations will be made there before 2 pm
Gajwel : Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao filed his nomination in Gajwel on Thursday. He submitted his nomination papers to the Election Returning Officer. Many BRS leaders participated in this program. This is the third time that KCR is contesting from Gajwel. From his farm house in Erravalli, KCR went to Gajwel in a helicopter.
After filing the nomination, he left for Kamareddy from Gajwel. Nominations will be made there before 2 pm. Later, he will address a huge public meeting organized there. It is known that KCR is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy in this election.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS