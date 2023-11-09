KCR files nominations from his home turf Gajwel

Gajwel : Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao filed his nomination in Gajwel on Thursday. He submitted his nomination papers to the Election Returning Officer. Many BRS leaders participated in this program. This is the third time that KCR is contesting from Gajwel. From his farm house in Erravalli, KCR went to Gajwel in a helicopter.

After filing the nomination, he left for Kamareddy from Gajwel. Nominations will be made there before 2 pm. Later, he will address a huge public meeting organized there. It is known that KCR is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy in this election.