KCR lied even in Assembly, charges Eatala

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA and BJP State Election Management Committee chairman Eatala Rajender on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for speaking lies even in the State Assembly. Addressing the media here. he raised the issue of continuing the services of guest lecturers in the government junior colleges, saying that he had raised the issue in the State Assembly.

He said the contract guest faculty teach 72 hours a month. Teachers working in the residential, model and Kasturba schools and inter colleges have been working for whole year and delivering their services on a par with regular faculty. Against this backdrop, the government was requested to fix a minimum scale for them; also, give weightage to notifications issued for the regular faculty appointments’.

On this, Eatala said, the CM promised in the Assembly to implement it, but the same was not implemented. Besides, they were removed from services. This despite the State High Court ruling that they should be continued till permanent faculty is recruited.

“When the aggrieved guest lecturers staged a dharna on Tuesday. KCR should have implemented the court ruling respecting the Constitution. But, about 500 guest lecturers were arrested for demanding implementation of the court verdict,” he added. They were the only ones who don’t want vacation, as going on vacation deprive them of pay.

“I strongly condemn the arrest of the guest lecturers for protesting before the Inter Board. I demand their immediate release,” Eatala said. There are 1,654 guest lecturers in inter colleges, 1,940 in degree colleges, 1,250 in model schools, 1,350 in KGBVs, and 9,600 in BC, SC, ST and minority colleges. In all 5,794 guest lecturers are working,” he said. The MLA demanded 12-month salary to the guest lecturers working in various educational institutions.

Taking a dig at the CM’s reported claims of clearing loans taken for construction of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), he said, “It was a blatant lie.”

The project started with an estimate of Rs.16,200 crore in the name of Pranahita Chevella. Later, the estimation was raised to Rs 34,000 crore. After KCR came to power, it went up further from Rs 84,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Eatala asserted that the increase in groundwater levels has nothing to do with KLIP. It was by the grace of god that the State has been experiencing good rain boosting the groundwater levels. He phoo-phooed KCR and the government KLIP athematic, ‘KLIP costs more than the per TMC per acre crop yield itself; whether used or not Rs 3,500 crore has to be paid in terms of fixed charges for electricity, he noted.