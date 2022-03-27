KCR, Modi govts looting people, flays Revanth

Hyderabad: PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday slammed the State and the Central governments on the issue of hike in fuel prices. He alleged that both the state and the Central governments were hiding their mistakes on the issue and added that the two governments were ruling the State and the country only with the intention to loot them completely. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao government imposed a burden of Rs 12,000 crore by increasing electricity charges and added that the ruling TRS party was responsible for the power crisis in the State. He added that the State government had owed huge amount of arrears to the power distribution companies as it supplied power free of cost to different sectors. He claimed that the evading of the payment of the electricity charges had caused a loss of Rs 6000 crore to the discoms. He said that on one side the State government is stating that it is proving free power, on the other hand, it is burdening the people by increasing the power charges. Targeting the Central government, he said that the petrol and diesel charges were not hiked for four and half months thanks to the Assembly elections in five States. He mocked that GDP would increase by enhancing gas, diesel and petrol prices in BJP-led central government's rule. He also mocked that the leaders of the TRS and the BJP were holding dharnas on roads after increasing the prices of the power and fuel.

Reddy announced that they would hold a protest March 31 against the increase in domestic gas prices on behalf of the Mahila Congress and added that they would hold another protest programme on March 30 of this month at all mandal AE and DE offices demanding the state government to roll back all the increased power tariff.