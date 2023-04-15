KCR never cared for Dalits, skipped Ambedkar's anniversary in last 9 yrs: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has no moral right to unveil the statue of Babasaheb B R Ambedkar, as he has never cared for the departed leader and humiliated dalits on every possible occasion, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage to Ambedkar at Tank Bund and later at the party office, he demanded KCR to explain to dalits as to why he has not attended any programmes on Ambedkar's birth/death anniversaries in the last nine years.

"Before unveiling the statue of Ambedkar, KCR should have tendered an unconditional apology to dalits for not fulfilling the promise of giving each three acres and failing to make a dalit the first CM of Telangana. "He should also apologise for insulting the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb," he demanded.

Bandi said the party was not against installation of the Ambedkar statue, but, sought to know why the government delayed the project. The BJP leaders had visited the spot several times and exposed the inordinate delay in completion of the project, he recalled. "It is quite obvious that KCR is inaugurating the statue this year only to garner dalit votes in the coming elections. He has done the same thing in the past by holding PV Narasimha Rao's birth anniversary celebrations to appease voters in MLC elections, but stopped attending the birth/death anniversaries of the former PM," he stated.

The BJP president ridiculed advertisements given to the media claiming that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was a torchbearer for the entire country. "If KCR is sincere, he should release a white paper on how many dalits had been given the assistance under the scheme so far," he demanded.

Bandi recalled that the government has not been releasing funds under the 'Arogyasri' and 'fee reimbursement' schemes, which were aimed at benefitting SCs, STs and BCs. "The same is the case with Dalit Bandhu," he asserted.

He said the Dalit community would not pardon KCR and his family 'despite all these gimmicks'. He said only the BJP has been sincerely following the ideals of Ambedkar and fought. As Ambedkar wanted, the BJP government abolished Article 370, provided loans to 1.25 lakh dalits to make them industrialists, made a dalit President, inducted 12 dalits in the Central Cabinet and provided benefits to them under the Jan Dhan Yojana.

"If the BJP is voted to power, we will govern the State in accordance with the ideals of Ambedkar," Bandi stated.